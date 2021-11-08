Hockey rolls through St. Johns 4–1

The Whitman ice hockey team (1–2–0) steamrolled the St. Johns Cadets Friday evening by a score of 4–1.

The Vikes came into the game shorthanded, missing several players, but it didn’t matter. Using the “next man up” mentality, the Vikes dominated the Cadets in every aspect of the game. A hooking penalty, combined with a slow start, gave the Cadets the opening goal. However, the Vikes out-hustled the Cadets for the rest of the game, leading to the blowout. Sophomore Sammy Van Leeuwen tied the game up for the Vikes at one apiece off an assist from freshman Nick Huguely. At the end of the first period, the score remained knotted up at one.

The rest of the game was the Charlie Allen show. The senior tallied two power play goals and one even strength score, earning himself the coveted hat trick. The offense was very impressive, but the goaltending was brilliant. Making his first career start, freshman Ryan Graf put on a show, saving 34/35 shots that came his way. A great all around team effort from the Vikes led to the dominating performance.

The Vikes will look to pick up the second consecutive win Monday evening when they take on the BCC Barons (1–1–0) at Rockville Ice Rink.