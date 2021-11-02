Football bested by Northwest 55–13 in season finale

After a sentimental senior night for both the football team and the Poms, the Vikes (0–9) lost their final game of the season to a powerhouse Northwest Jaguars (8–1) squad on Friday.

Despite the talent on Northwest’s sideline, Friday night was Whitman’s highest-scoring offensive game yet. Senior running back Matthew Olevsky made his last Whitman game memorable by returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Junior QB Rohin Dahiya later connected with Olevsky for a 60-yard touchdown.

“Everyone played their toughest game of the year,” junior right guard Ben Tummonds said. “You can expect a lot of fight from us next year.”