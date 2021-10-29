Boys soccer moves on after 2–0 victory over Wootton

The boys soccer team (9–4–1) moved on to the second round of the playoffs after a dominating 2–0 win over the Wootton Patriots (4–8–2).

Per usual, it was a hard fought, gritty battle between both teams throughout the entire match. After 40 minutes of play, neither team was able to sneak one past the keepers. Coming out of the break, it seemed like the team that struck first would win the game. The Vikes were able to do just that, knotting a pair of goals in the later part of the half. Freshman Noah Satriano broke the ice for the Vikes off a beautiful feed from senior Renen Frank. While this ended up being the winning goal, the Vikes knew that they needed a cushion. Soon after Satriano’s tally, junior Luke Kullback scored a dazzling unassisted goal from 30 yards out to put the Vikes ahead by two.

Fans came out in numbers to watch the Vikes in their first playoff match since 2019 and were not disappointed. They will have another opportunity to watch the Vikes play on Saturday when they hit the road to rematch the second seeded BCC Barons (8–2–2) in the regional semifinals.