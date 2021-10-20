Boys soccer outpaces Magruder 2–1

The boys soccer team (7–4–1) outmatched the Magruder Colonels (8–3) Tuesday evening in an exciting Senior Night game, winning their last home game of the season 2–1.

In honor of Senior Night, the Vikes put out a different starting lineup than usual, but it didn’t seem to have any effect on their play. The ball played ping-pong between each side of the field, exhibiting the solid defense of each team. After the first ten minutes of play, the Vikes began to dominate possession. The Vikes ended the half with a flurry of corner kicks, but they were unable to put any in the back of the net. After 40 minutes of play, neither team was on the scoreboard, but it felt like the Vikes had complete control of the game.

The Vikes came into the second half with the same high levels of energy, but this time they had better luck. With about 25 minutes left, the Vikes capitalized off the stellar play of the seniors. Declan Javers sent a cross into the box that was deflected right to Cole Wassiliew who tapped the ball in to give the Vikes a 1–0 lead. Unfortunately, just a few minutes later, the Colonels got a lucky break and tied up the score after a turnover by the Vikes set up an easy shot on goal.

With just nine minutes left to play, the Vikes found themselves once again on the attack, and the seniors led the charge. Wassiliew led the breakaway and, after losing control for a second, regained possession and set up Ian Sincevich. Sincevich gave the Vikes a 2–1 lead that they would secure for the final minutes of play.

The Vikes will travel to Montgomery Blair Thursday night for their final game of the regular season to take on the Blazers (5–3–2).