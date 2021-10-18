Boys soccer vaporizes Clarksburg 5–0

The boys soccer team (6–4–1) demolished Clarksburg (0–8–1) Saturday on the way to a convincing 5–0 victory.

The Vikes controlled the pace of play throughout the entirety of the match and dominated the Coyotes in every aspect. The Vikes consistently had the ball in scoring territory, resulting in flurries of shots on goal. After 40 minutes of exciting play, the Vikes already had an enormous 4–0 lead. Junior Kai Satriano continued his stellar performance this season, tacking on two goals and an assist. Senior Renen Frank also had an outstanding game, putting up a goal and two assists. The freshmen also got involved as Noah Satriano got on the score sheet with a goal and Louis Pohle with an assist.

The second half was a replica of the first as the Vikes continued to outmatch the Coyotes. Adding on one more insurance goal from senior Ian Sincevich, the Vikes easily coasted to the finish line and came out with the mesmerizing win.

The Vikes host the Magruder Colonels (8–2) on Tuesday afternoon for their last home game of the regular season. The Vikes will honor their seniors before what should be a very close and exciting game.