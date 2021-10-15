A New York Knicks Preview Spectacular I The B&W Sports Podcast

With the 2021-22 NBA season tipping off soon, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel sat down with two of his cousins, Ethan and Morgan Corpuel, to give an in-depth preview of their favorite NBA team, the New York Knicks. They discussed the success of last season, how impactful the new additions through free agency and the draft will be, how the crowded rotation will shake out, how much Julius Randle can replicate last season, how much RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin can improve, what in the world to do with Kevin Knox and a lot more.