Week 4 Reactions and a Lightning Fast MLB Playoff Preview I The B&W Sports Podcast

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel sits down with B&W business member Will Vander Wal to break down yet another wildly entertaining week of NFL football. They discuss Bucs-Pats, the finally victorious Giants, the high flying Cardinals, rookie QBs, overreactions and more (00:04). Then, Quentin sits down with B&W senior staff members Daniel Miller and Matt Eisner to preview the MLB Postseason (1:05:44).