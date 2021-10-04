Week 4 Reactions and a Lightning Fast MLB Playoff Preview I The B&W Sports Podcast
October 4, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel sits down with B&W business member Will Vander Wal to break down yet another wildly entertaining week of NFL football. They discuss Bucs-Pats, the finally victorious Giants, the high flying Cardinals, rookie QBs, overreactions and more (00:04). Then, Quentin sits down with B&W senior staff members Daniel Miller and Matt Eisner to preview the MLB Postseason (1:05:44).
