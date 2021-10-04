Week 4 Reactions and a Lightning Fast MLB Playoff Preview I The B&W Sports Podcast

Week+4+Reactions+and+a+Lightning+Fast+MLB+Playoff+Preview+I+The+B%26W+Sports+Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel, Will Vander Wal, Daniel Miller, and Matt Eisner
October 4, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel sits down with B&W business member Will Vander Wal to break down yet another wildly entertaining week of NFL football. They discuss Bucs-Pats, the finally victorious Giants, the high flying Cardinals, rookie QBs, overreactions and more (00:04). Then, Quentin sits down with B&W senior staff members Daniel Miller and Matt Eisner to preview the MLB Postseason (1:05:44).