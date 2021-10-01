Boys soccer conquers Churchill in 3–2 overtime thriller

The boys soccer team (4–2–1) pulled out an exhilarating 3–2 golden goal victory against Churchill on community night.

It was an offensive battle for the Vikes and Bulldogs all night long, but the Bulldogs were the ones to get on the board first. Just ten minutes after kickoff, the Bulldogs tapped the ball in the back of the net off a cross that got through lots of traffic in front of the net. The Vikes had the opportunity to tie the score just moments later, but a left-footed screamer from sophomore Tyler Coune clanked off the crossbar.

With just under ten left to play in the opening half, a deflected ball barely snuck through Austin Mboijana’s legs, resulting in a 2–0 lead that the Bulldogs took into the half.

Minutes into the second half the Vikes got themselves right back in striking distance. Once again it was Tyler Coune leading the charge, and this time he finished the job on a breakaway, thanks to an assist from senior Cole Wassiliew. The action slowed down for the next 25 minutes until junior Kai Satriano sent the Vikes’ players and fans into a frenzy when he tied the game off a deflected throw-in.

After 80 minutes of thrilling play, the score was knotted at two apiece, sending the game into extra time: ten minutes of golden goal play. The Vikes didn’t need much time to finalize their comeback as senior Cole Wassiliew capitalized on a transition break, burying the game winning tally set up by fellow senior Ian Sincevich.

The Vikes will have some time to recover from their incredible comeback, as they don’t play until next Tuesday night when they will travel up to Richard Montgomery to take on the Rockets (3–3).