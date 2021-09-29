Girls soccer falls short against Wootton 2–1

The girls soccer team (3–1–1) fell to the Wootton Patriots in their first loss of the regular season on Tuesday night.

It was an evenly matched game from the whistle, and the Vikes created a lot of chances up and around the box early. Unfortunately, Wootton was able to capitalize on the one chance they had in the half, granting them the 1–0 lead. The Vikes amped up the energy heading into halftime with an exquisite assist from sophomore Kate Stricker to the waiting senior Delany Demartino. Demartino sailed the ball into the back of the net to give the Vikes a boost of confidence at the end of the half.

The Patriots came out guns blazing seven minutes into the second half with a rocket to the bottom left corner, giving them the 2–1 lead. The Vikes continued to fight back with aggressive play and a lot of chances up top, but the extra effort wasn’t enough. The Patriots ended the game with the 2–1 win.

The Vikes look to get back on track against the Churchill Bulldogs (3–2) at Churchill on Thursday night.