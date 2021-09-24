Week 3 Game Picks and Ben Simmons Trades | The B&W Sports Podcast

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Alex Weinstein
September 24, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel gives his game picks for Week 3 of the NFL season (0:03). Then, sports writer and Sixers fan Alex Weinstein joins the pod to discuss all things Ben Simmons, including his still existent potential, the ripple effects of a Simmons holdout, mock trades and more (20:24).