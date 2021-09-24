Handball evaporates Blair in first game

The handball team (1–0) routed Blair (0–1) in the first game of the season.

The Vikes started off hot and never looked back. Two attackmen, Rafe Epstein and Felix Leonhardt, put on a strong offensive performance, combining for 18 goals. The Vikes led 12–6 at halftime by capitalizing on mistakes from the Blazers. They would go on to win 25–14 behind an excellent performance from Goalie Jaiden Vikram, who had 30 saves.

“We matched 2019’s win total in our first game and hope this is the first step towards a county championship,” Coach Mullen said.

Rafe Epstein is a sports editor for The Black & White. Felix Leonhardt is an opinion editor for The Black & White.