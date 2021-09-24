Boys soccer shut out by Quince Orchard 1–0

The boys soccer team (2–2–1) dropped their first regular season game of the year to the Quince Orchard Cougars Thursday night.

It was a tight match to the final whistle, but the Vikes were ultimately outmatched by the Cougars. After 40 minutes of play, the score was knotted at 0 apiece. Ten minutes into the second half, the Cougars tallied their first and only goal of the game. This was enough; stellar defensive and goalie play carried them to victory.

The Vikes had a couple scoring opportunities late in the game, but were unable to find the back of the net. With just under nine minutes left, the Cougars goalie made a sprawling save on a deflection in the box. A seemingly guaranteed goal was denied, leaving the Vikes scrambling to score in the final minutes. Unfortunately, the final few minutes weren’t enough for the Vikes.

The Vikes travel to Wootton next Tuesday night to take on the Patriots (1–2–1) and hope to get back in the win column.