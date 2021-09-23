Kings of the forest: Sherwood and Northwood fall to Whitman in cross country
September 23, 2021
The boys cross country team improved to (5–0) after winning two matchups Tuesday night against Northwood (1–1) and Sherwood (0–4).
The Vikes continue to stay undefeated after annihilating Sherwood and edging out a win against Northwood. The Whitman boys were dominant across the board as usual, with five of the top ten times in the tournament.
Additionally, the Vikings had seven more finishes between the 11th and 20th place, once again proving their consistency and well-roundedness.
“This is an incredible group of guys we got on this squad and we feel amazing right now,” senior Michael Ward said. “We can’t lose right now, it’s as simple as that.”
The boys finished their county season undefeated and will travel to North Carolina next Friday to compete Saturday in the 2021 Great American Cross Country Festival.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I like journalism and wanted the chance to write about things I'm interested in.
If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be?
The Wolf of Wall Street
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.