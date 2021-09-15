Boys soccer defeats Sherwood 2–0 in hard-fought battle
September 15, 2021
The boys soccer team (1–2–1) picked up their first win of the season 2–0 against the Sherwood Warriors on Tuesday night.
It was a tight game from kickoff resulting in a scoreless tie heading into the second half. Both teams brought the physicality which motivated the Vikes to crank up the energy level at the start of the second half. Senior Ian Sincevich hit the back of the net and broke the scoreless tie, giving the Vikes a massive confidence boost to finish off the game. Just a few minutes later, freshman Noah Satriano struck gold, giving the Vikes a 2–0 lead that they hung onto for the final minutes.
Unfortunately, junior Luke Kullback picked up two yellow cards, disqualifying him for the remainder of the match along with the following one. The first yellow came on a smart foul, one that helped prevent a goal. A questionable call by the official led to Kullback’s second yellow, leaving him frustrated.
The Vikes will need to use the “next man up” mentality Friday night when they face the Damascus Hornets (0–0) at home.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I'm interested in sports writing.
If you could see one movie for the first time again, what would it be?
Fast & Furious
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.