Boys soccer defeats Sherwood 2–0 in hard-fought battle

The boys soccer team (1–2–1) picked up their first win of the season 2–0 against the Sherwood Warriors on Tuesday night.

It was a tight game from kickoff resulting in a scoreless tie heading into the second half. Both teams brought the physicality which motivated the Vikes to crank up the energy level at the start of the second half. Senior Ian Sincevich hit the back of the net and broke the scoreless tie, giving the Vikes a massive confidence boost to finish off the game. Just a few minutes later, freshman Noah Satriano struck gold, giving the Vikes a 2–0 lead that they hung onto for the final minutes.

Unfortunately, junior Luke Kullback picked up two yellow cards, disqualifying him for the remainder of the match along with the following one. The first yellow came on a smart foul, one that helped prevent a goal. A questionable call by the official led to Kullback’s second yellow, leaving him frustrated.

The Vikes will need to use the “next man up” mentality Friday night when they face the Damascus Hornets (0–0) at home.