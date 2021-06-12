B&W Sports Podcast #67: The Suns shine and the Sixers dominate + notes on BKN-MIL and UTAH-LAC

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
June 12, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares his thoughts on the Suns and Sixers’ Game 3 victories as well as his thoughts on the Nets-Bucks and Jazz-Clippers series through Game 3.