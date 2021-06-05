B&W Sports Podcast #66: What now for the Lakers? + round two NBA playoff predictions

B%26W+Sports+Podcast+%2366%3A+What+now+for+the+Lakers%3F+%2B+round+two+NBA+playoff+predictions

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel and Gabe Schaner
June 5, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares his thoughts on the state of the now eliminated Lakers before making his predictions for Hawks-Sixers and Nuggets-Suns (00:01) before being joined by senior staff writer Gabe Schaner to discuss the star studded Bucks-Nets series and to make their predictions on who advances (11:25).