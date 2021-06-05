B&W Sports Podcast #66: What now for the Lakers? + round two NBA playoff predictions
June 5, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel shares his thoughts on the state of the now eliminated Lakers before making his predictions for Hawks-Sixers and Nuggets-Suns (00:01) before being joined by senior staff writer Gabe Schaner to discuss the star studded Bucks-Nets series and to make their predictions on who advances (11:25).
