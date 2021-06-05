Boys track gets blown out 109–23 at Walter Johnson

The boys track team (1–3) got blown out by WJ (4–0) 109–23 on Tuesday.

Despite the tough outing, the boys were able to collect some small victories. The boys won the four person 400 meter competition and the four person 800 meter competition. Griffin Beckley, Michael Ward, Greg Garner and Sean Cunniff led the Vikes to two out of their three event victories. Yazan Moakkit captured the other win for the boys in the high jump event.

Outside of those three events, it was another dominant performance by Walter Johnson. The Wildcats won 14 of the 17 competitions as they preserved their undefeated season.

“It was another learning experience for us,” Cunniff said. “But we’ll look to build off of these last few losses as we prepare for the bigger meets coming up.”

The boys will look to bounce back after a few tough weeks in sectionals next Monday.