Boys baseball falls to Blair 3–2; Liam Bowen tallies nine strikeouts

The boys baseball team (2–7) fell to Blair (5–4) 3–2 on Tuesday in the final away game of the regular season.

In the top of the first, Blair put up two runs via three singles and two Whitman errors. The Vikes responded in the top of the third when centerfielder Niko Alexander hit an RBI single. Then, third baseman Eli Putnam hit a triple to tie the game at two. The score would remain tied until the bottom of the sixth, where two errors by the Vikes allowed the eventual game-winning run to score.

Liam Bowen started on the hill for the Vikes, giving up five hits and two earned runs while striking out nine Blazers in five innings of work.

The Vikes will close out their regular season at home on senior night against rival B-CC on Thursday at 7 p.m.