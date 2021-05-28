Girls track falls to B-CC 84–45

The girls varsity track team (2–1) lost their first meet of the season to rival B-CC (2–1) 84–45 Thursday.

While the Vikes came up short in their third competition of the season, they were fairly solid in the track events, including the 100-meter hurdles and the four-person 100-meter relay.

Sophomore Maya Wiese won the 100-meter competition, placed second in the 200-meter competition and ran as part of the victorious relay team.

The girls took the humbling defeat primarily because B-CC dominated field events. The Barons had three of the top four shot put performances, four of the top five discus performances and the leader in every jump competition.

“We were hoping to continue our undefeated season,” Wiese said. “But we’ll look to rebound next week and are still confident in our team.”

The girls will look to improve to 3–1 Tuesday against the undefeated Walter Johnson Wildcats.