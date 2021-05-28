Boys track gets crushed by B-CC 111–19

The boys track team (1–2) got blown out by B-CC (3–0) 111–19 after a big win last week against Montgomery Blair.

The Vikes were short handed, as two of their top four runners were unable to attend the meet. Despite the blowout, the Vikes were able to capture a few victories on the track. Whitman won the 800 and 1600 meter relays despite missing competitors in large part due to the performance of junior Michael Ward, who won the 1600 meter race and placed second in the 800 meter competition.

Despite these small victories, the Barons completely dominated the meet. B-CC won 15 of the 17 contests en route to a runaway victory.

“It was a tough loss today, but we feel good with where we’re at,” Ward said. “We feel like we’re prepared for next week and we’re really concentrating our energy towards the regional competitions coming up.”

The boys will look to bounce back next Tuesday on the road against undefeated Walter Johnson.