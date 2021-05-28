Boys baseball defeats Churchill 5–2; Lion Gardiner nearly throws complete game

The boys baseball team (2–6) defeated Churchill (5–3) 5–2 on Thursday night as they look to close strong with just two games left in the regular season.

Although the bats weren’t as loud as they were against Wootton, the Vikes’ offensive efficiency seemed to carry over from last week’s victory. Shortstop Matt Ryan continues to produce for the Vikes, going 3-4 with one RBI. Designated hitter Elliot Clark went 2-3 with two runs and an RBI. On the mound, starting pitcher Lion Gardiner nearly went the distance, pitching six and a third innings with six strikeouts and allowing only two runs in the top of the seventh. John McGowan would relieve in the top of the 7th hitting and close the door on Whitman’s second victory of the season.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the second inning, when the Vikes tacked on three hits, including a double by Clark. Catcher Ethan Murley scored Clark from second on an RBI single. Then, a Churchill error allowed Charlie Edmonds, pinch running for Murley, to score from 2nd. Next inning, after a single and a sacrifice bunt, first baseman Ben Solomon scored second baseman Theo Meline on an RBI double, making it 3–0. In the bottom of the fourth, Ryan scored Zach Zindler on an RBI triple, giving the Vikes a 4–0 lead. A lead off home run by Elliot Clark in the bottom of the sixth extended the lead to five. Churchill would score two runs in the top of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Whitman.

The Vikes take the field again on the road at Blair on Tuesday, June 1st at 7 p.m.