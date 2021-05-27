Softball defeats Wootton 16–10 in high-scoring affair

The girls softball team (2–4) defeated Wootton (2–4) 16–10 in a high-scoring affair Tuesday night.

The Vikes’ offensive onslaught began early, as the girls batted around in the first inning and jumped out to an early lead they would never give up the rest of the game. Although the Vikes’ margin of victory was only six runs, the game felt like much more of a blowout than it turned out to be. The Patriots added a few runs in the late innings to push to score a little closer, but the score wasn’t fully telling of the Vikes’ dominance.

Left fielder Addy Singer had a fantastic game at the plate, going 5-6. Third baseman Bronwyn McNulty added in a 4-5 day of her own with a few RBIs. On the mound, Katie Frick started and went the distance, pitching all seven innings.

The Vikes will aim to start their first winning streak of the season when they face Churchill (3–3) at home Friday.