Boys baseball routes Wootton 9–0 for their first win of the season

The boys baseball team (1–6) defeated Wootton (3–4) 9–0 on Tuesday night to claim their first victory of the 2021 campaign.

Whitman looked every bit the better team in their second game against Wootton. Starting pitcher Liam Bowen had a supernova outing, striking out 15 Patriots in in only five innings of work. All together, the Vikes pitching staff allowed only one hit and two walks in what was their best pitching performance of the season.

On offense, three Vikes would homer, including Eli Putnam, who hit two homers bringing his total to four in the last three games. Matt Ryan went 2-3 with three RBIs, three runs and a walk. Putnam also went 2-3 with four RBIs and two runs.

Whitman started the game with Putnam hitting a sac fly, scoring Ryan from third. Leading off in the top of the fifth, Elliot Clark hit a solo homer to make it 2–0. Four batters later, with runners on first and second, Ryan hit his second homer of the season, making it 5–0 Vikes. Eli Putnam would come up two batters later and hit a solo shot of his own. In the top of the seventh, the Vikes would tack on two more runs with an RBI single from Matt Dickstein and Putnam’s second homer of the game to ice Whitman’s first win of the season.

The Vikes will look to continue their positive momentum at home against Churchill on Thursday, May 27th at 7 p.m.