Girls track claims second consecutive victory, defeats Montgomery Blair 62–48

The girls varsity track team (2–0) stayed undefeated after a well rounded and dominant performance against Montgomery Blair (0–2), winning 62–48.

The Vikes kept up all the momentum from last week and were dominant in most of the field events. They won every event except the high jump and had all of the top four performances in the long jump competition.

Sophomores Maya Wiese and Imme Van Den Ham were big contributors to the team, placing in the top three in both the 100 and 200 meter races. The girls also showed out in the 3200 meter race, claiming each of the top three performances.

The girls lost in the 400, 800, and 1600 meter races as well as two of the four team relays. However, their excellent performances in the other events led to another victory.

“We had a great time out here today and really showed up,” Van Den Ham said. “We’re all very excited about our start to the year and are looking forward to taking on our rivals (B-CC) next week.”

The Vikes will look to stay undefeated as they take on rival B-CC on the road on Thursday, May 27th.