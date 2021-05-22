Boys track dominates Montgomery Blair 65–35 in one-sided meet

The boys varsity track team (1–1) bounced back with an incredible performance against Montgomery Blair (0–2), cruising to a 65–35 victory.

The Vikes started strong and dominated Blair in almost every track event. They were most dominant in the 1600 meter race, where the Vikes had six of the top seven performances, including the first place finisher, junior Pablo Roig.

The boys also won every field event with junior Joseph Woitach leading the way, winning the shot put and discus competitions. Whitman’s only defeat came in the 800 meter race and the two team races, which proved to be meaningless; they still annihilated Blair in a huge bounce back win.

“It was an incredible team effort today,” sophomore Sean Cunniff said. “We were a little disappointed with the close loss last week, but I think we showed a lot of heart and hard work out there today.”

The boys will look to claim their second victory of the season next week against undefeated arch rival B-CC on the road next Thursday.