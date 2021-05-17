B&W Sports Podcast #62: NBA Play-In Tournament preview and predictions

Greer Vermilye

By Quentin Corpuel
May 17, 2021

Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel explains why he’s a fan of the NBA Play-In Tournament before giving his predictions for Wizards-Celtics, Hornets-Pacers, Warriors-Lakers and Spurs-Grizzlies.