B&W Sports Podcast #62: NBA Play-In Tournament preview and predictions
May 17, 2021
Online managing editor Quentin Corpuel explains why he’s a fan of the NBA Play-In Tournament before giving his predictions for Wizards-Celtics, Hornets-Pacers, Warriors-Lakers and Spurs-Grizzlies.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
