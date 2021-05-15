Boys baseball falls to Churchill 8–7 in back and forth battle

The boys baseball team (0–3) fell to Churchill (3–0) last night in heartbreaking fashion as a fielding error by the Vikes turned into a walk-off win for the Bulldogs.

The Vikes found themselves in a hole early, allowing three runs in the first inning before they took a 4–3 lead in the third inning off of two hits, two walks, two hit by pitches and a fielding error. In the next half inning, however, Churchill would regain the lead to make it 6–4. In the top of the fifth, Whitman answered with three runs, giving them a 7–6 lead.

The game remained 7–6 in favor of the Vikes until Churchill’s last few at-bats in the bottom of the seventh, when they scored two runs off of an error and defeated the Vikes.

Left fielder Niko Alexander led the Vikes hitting in the nail biter, going one for three at the plate with three RBIs and a walk.

Despite the rocky start to the season, right fielder Zach Yaqub said he knows there’s a lot of baseball left to be played and that the Vikes will bounce back.

“Tough loss today to a good Churchill team, but every team makes the playoffs, so it’s not about how we start, it’s about how we finish,” Yaqub said. “We know we have the talent to go deep into the postseason this year. Even though it’s frustrating being 0–3, I am very optimistic.”

The Vikes next take the field at home against Blair on May 17, kicking off a three-game week in which they’ll look to pick up their first victory of the season.