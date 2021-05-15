Boys track falls to Wootton 61–52 in season opener

The boys varsity track team (0–1) came up just short against Wootton (1–0) 61–52 in their season opener on Thursday evening.

The Vikes started out hot, beating Wootton by more than a whole minute in the 800 meter competition. They added onto that by finishing with the top seven placements in the 1600 meter competition, including sub five minute times from juniors Jackson Megary and Michael Ward. The boys also beat Wootton in the 3200 meter race, finishing with seven of the top eight performances.

However, the Vikes fell short in the 100, 200 and 400 meter races. They also struggled in the field competitions, which included discus, shot put, high jump, low jump and triple jump. These defeats proved to be the deciding factor in Thursday’s meet.

“It wasn’t how we dreamed of starting, but it was a promising performance,” junior Michael Ward said. “We were all super amped up to come out here tonight and will use this loss as fuel to start the season.”

The Vikes will look to bounce back next week and spoil the season opener for Montgomery Blair on May 20.