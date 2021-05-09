Softball annihilates Walter Johnson 21–4 in season opener

The girls softball team (1–0) demolished Walter Johnson (0–1) 21–4 in their season opener Saturday afternoon.

The Vikes came out swinging early, firing on all cylinders right from the first pitch. The offensive onslaught was led by third baseman Bronwyn McNulty and left fielder Addy Singer, who both went 3–3 from the plate, including a home run by McNulty and a double by Singer. First baseman Alanna Singer added a triple of her own, further contributing to the offensive fireworks.

On defense, the Vikes completely shut down the Wildcats, both on the mound and in the field. Kate Frick started on the hill for the Vikings and had a great outing, highlighted by several web gems from her defense, including a diving catch by shortstop Jaymie Beers to save a hit and an unassisted double play by Alanna Singer at first base to end the inning. Overall, it was a dominant performance by the Vikes in their first game in over a year.

“It always feels nice to win your first game of the season, especially in blowout fashion,” Addy Singer said. “It was a complete team effort tonight and I’m very happy with our performance.”

The Vikes look to improve to 2–0 next Tuesday when they take on the Wootton Patriots (1–0) at home.