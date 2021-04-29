B&W Sports Podcast #55: NFL mock draft 1.0

By Quentin Corpuel
April 29, 2021

With the NFL Draft fast approaching, online managing editor Quentin Corpuel makes his predictions for all 32 first round picks as if he were the GM for each team selecting in the first round.