B&W Sports Podcast #46: Ultimate 2021 MLB season preview
March 27, 2021
Feature write Quentin Corpuel sits down with sports writers John McGowan and Daniel Miller and opinion editor Jack McGuire to preview the 2021 MLB season. Listen above to learn about which teams and players they think will perform best, over-under win total predictions and more.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
To make a difference in my community and an impact on Whitman
What's your favorite song?
Return of the Mack by Mark Morrison
Why did you join the Black and White?
In order to become a better writer and to learn more about Journalism.
What's your favorite song?
Orange Julius
Why did you join the Black and White?
To write about sports at Whitman and around the country and improve my writing.
What's your favorite song?
The little Einstein’s theme song
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.