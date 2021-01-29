Episode 30: The Black and White Sports Podcast
January 29, 2021
Brady is back in the Super Bowl, uncertainty in Green Bay and the Chiefs’ unstoppable offense: Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports editor Gabe Schaner break down the NFC and AFC championship games.
Why did you join the Black and White?
I enjoy writing and reporting
What's your favorite song?
Baba O’Riley by The Who
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined the Black & White to expose Whitman's darkest secrets.
What's your favorite song?
Another Night by Mac Miller
