Episode 4: The Black and White Sports Podcast
October 21, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and sports writer John McGowan teamed up to preview the remainder of the World Series, where the Los Angeles Dodgers are currently leading the Tampa Bay Rays 1–0 . Listen for an analysis of both teams’ past performances and Corpuel and McGowan’s predictions on what’s to come.
