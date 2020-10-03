Episode 2: The Black & White Sports Podcast
October 3, 2020
Feature writer Quentin Corpuel and Sports writer Rafe Epstein teamed up to discuss game two of the NBA Finals. Listen for their reactions to the game and predictions regarding the remainder of the series.
