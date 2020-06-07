Black Lives Matter Bethesda protest
June 7, 2020
About the Contributors
Lexi Fleck, Metro Writer, Multimedia Intern
Grade
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I love writing and the reporting process is super cool to me.
What's your favorite scent?
Fiji deodorant
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I love writing and the reporting process is super cool to me.
What's your favorite scent?
Fiji deodorant
Reuben Stoll, Sports and Style Writer
Grade
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined because I wanted to inform people of topics that are underrepresented
What's your favorite scent?
new shoes
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I joined because I wanted to inform people of topics that are underrepresented
What's your favorite scent?
new shoes
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.