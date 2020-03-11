Quizbowl places second in tournament

The Quizbowl team placed second in an eight-team tournament at Richard Montgomery High School March 5., finishing behind first-place winner Montgomery Blair.

The tournament had three rounds of different head-to-head matchups, followed by a final round where the matchups were based off of each team’s record in the first three rounds.

The Whitman team consisted of juniors Joshua Harkins and Toby Goldberg and seniors Nate Olsen, Christina Johnson and Andrew Oh. This year, Whitman didn’t have enough team members that qualified for this tournament to form an A and B team, contrary to last year.

Tournament questions cover a wide array of topics, including math, literature, art and history. This variety means that teams spend the year preparing and studying.

“If you use background knowledge and context, usually you can get the answer,”Johnson said.