Girls basketball’s season comes to an end with 55–44 loss to B–CC

The girls basketball team (12–11) was outlasted by the B–CC Barons (19–2) Monday night in the regional semifinal.

The Vikes struggled to make shots in the first quarter, allowing the Barons to take a 15–6 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Vikes started to net shots and play tougher defense. The team forced multiple Baron turnovers and only allowed five points throughout the quarter. At halftime, the Vikes were able to take a one-point lead 21–20.

The Barons dominated the third quarter, forcing the Vikes to turnover the ball and shoot deep threes. The Vikes struggled to make their three-pointers, causing the team to fall behind. Going into the final quarter, the Vikes trailed 43–31.

In the fourth quarter, the Vikes comeback effort fell short. Although the team cut the Barons deficit to nine points in the quarter, the team was eliminated from the playoffs with a 55–44 loss to the Barons.

Center Drew Meadows led the Vikes in scoring, tallying 21 points while forward Carter McGloon added nine points.

“We got pretty unlucky in the second half of the game, with a lot of our shots not falling and most of theirs going in,” guard Ava James said. “But being part of the team is really a great experience and with the talent we are going to have next year, I’m optimistic about our team’s future.”