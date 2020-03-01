Boys basketball dominates Einstein 67–36 in first round of playoffs

The boys basketball team (12–11) crushed the Einstein Titans (1–19) 67–36 Friday afternoon in the first round of the playoffs.

The Vikes came out strong in the first quarter, hitting shots and moving the ball well. The Titans struggled on both sides of the court, unable to stop the Vikes’ offense and get by the Vikes’ defense. At the end of the quarter, the Vikes led 20–4.

The Titans played stronger offense in the second quarter, hitting a few perimeter shots and scoring 14 points. The Vikes continued hitting shots, and used their height to get points in the paint. At halftime, the Vikes led 35–18.

The third quarter saw similar trends as the first quarter, with the Vikes dominating on both offense and defense. The team managed to tack on 12 points to their lead throughout the quarter, and led 43–24 heading into the final quarter.

The Titans fell further behind in the fourth quarter, and the Vikes cruised to a 31 point win to advance to the second round of playoffs.

Center Spencer Caverly led the Vikes on both sides of the court, using his height to score 14 points and collect eight rebounds.

The team next faces the Wootton Patriots (10–12) Tuesday at 6 pm at home in the regional semifinal game.