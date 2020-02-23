Boys basketball falls to Blair 60–58

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (11–11) was defeated by the Blair Blazers (13–7) 60–58 Friday night in the teams final regular-season game.

The Vikes started the game strong, passing quickly and hitting shots. The team played solid defense, limiting the Blazer’s chances, allowing the Vikes to take a 20–15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Blazers played stronger offensively in the second quarter, taking advantage of their size in the paint and moving the ball well. The Vikes struggled to hit their shots but were able to stay in the lead 34–32 at heading into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Blazers continued to outplay the Vikes. Although both teams shot poorly, the Blazers locked down the Vikes on defense, and took a 45–41 lead going into the final quarter.

The Vikes managed to hit more shots in the final quarter but struggled to defend the Blazers’ offense. By the end of the quarter, the Vikes had outscored the Blazers 17–15 and were not able to tie the game in the closing seconds, causing the Vikes to fall to the Blazers.

Guard Josh Weinberg led the Vikes offensively scoring 18 points, while forward Max Krauth added 10 points and played solid defense.

The Vikes next face the Einstein Titans (1–18) Friday at 5:30 pm at home in the first round of the playoffs.