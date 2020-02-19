Boys basketball falls to RM 85–61

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (11–10) was crushed by the Richard Montgomery Rockets (17–4) 85–61 Tuesday night.

The game remained close throughout the first quarter, with both teams playing solid defense and hitting shots on offense. The Rockets were able to hit a few more shots than the Vikes, causing the Vikes to trail 23–18 at the end of the quarter.

The Rockets began to dominate in the second quarter, shutting down the Vikes’ offense and creating turnovers leading to easy points off fast breaks. By the end of the quarter, the Rockets had increased their lead by 12, and led 43–26 at halftime.

The third quarter saw similar trends as the second quarter, except with more scoring on both sides. The Vikes scored 20 points, but were unable to stop the Rockets’ offense which scored 33 points during the eight minutes of play. With one quarter remaining, the Vikes trailed 76–46.

In the final quarter, the Vikes managed to outscore the Rockets 15–9, playing better defense and creating more offensive chances than in the previous two quarters. The Rockets remained in the lead, however, and the Vikes suffered a 24 point loss.

Forward Michael Bass led the Vikes offensively scoring 16 points.

The Vikes next face the Blair Blazers (12–7) Friday at 7:15 pm at Blair High School.