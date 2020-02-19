Girls basketball beats RM 65–50
February 19, 2020
The girls basketball team (11–10) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets (9–11) 65–50 Tuesday night in an all-around strong performance.
The Vikes began the game on a strong note, outscoring the Rockets 15–6 in the first quarter, hitting open shots and playing tough defense.
However, moving into the second quarter, the Rockets countered the Vikes’ momentum and were able to close the Vikes’ lead to 25–19 entering halftime.
The Vikes rebounded and pulled away from the Rockets in the third quarter, leading 44–30 entering the final quarter.
In a high-scoring fourth quarter, the Vikes closed out the win, defeating the Rockets by 15 points.
Center Drew Meadows led the Vikes in scoring, contributing 19 points and forward Carter McGloon added 12 points.
The Vikes next play the Blair Blazers (14–5) Friday at 5:30 p.m at Blair High School.
