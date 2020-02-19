Boys swim wins Regional Championship in dominant performance, girls finish fourth

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In the Maryland 4A3A West Regional Championships this past weekend, the swim & dive team had another strong performance. The boys swim team had another dominant meet, winning the region, and the girls were solid again, finishing in fourth.

The boys’ team, fresh off their top-three finish at Metros, continued their dominant streak finishing in first place and scoring almost 50 more points than the second-place finisher, Churchill. A team of juniors Alec Cooper and Gideon Helf and seniors Michael Paulos and Lucca Scott won the 200 -yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:26.24. Junior Jason Bretz, Paulos, senior Frank Schweitzer and freshman Kris Lawson won the 200-yard Medley Relay at 1:35.40 seconds, setting a new regional meet record. Also, Cooper finished first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.60 seconds.

For the girls, it was a similar story to their past couple of meets. The team finished in fourth place and scored a respectable 226 points, yet lacked any first-place finishes. Stand-out swims included sophomore Victoria Svensson, who placed second in the 100-yard Backstroke at 58.28 seconds, and fellow sophomore Giulia Baroldi, who also finished in second in the 100-yard Freestyle at 53.43 seconds.

Girls diving, however, had an excellent meet. Sophomore Lily Hsu won the 1-meter diving, with senior Hannah Donner coming in second. Both Hsu and Donner qualified for the state championships.

The Vikes look to continue their hot streak into the Maryland 4A3A State Championships on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the University of Maryland Eppley Recreation Center. The meet will start at 8:30 a.m.. The dive meet is Feb. 21, also at the Eppley Center, starting at 5 p.m..