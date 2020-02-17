Boys basketball prevails against Watkins Mills 72–63 on senior night

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 10 + 9? Send Email Cancel

The boys basketball team (11–9) outlasted the Watkins Mill Wolverines (6–10) 72–63 Friday night in their annual senior night game.

The Vikes started off strong, hitting their shots and playing lock-down defense. At the end of the first quarter, forward Mark Dimitrov hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Vikes an 18–8 lead going into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, the Vikes hit a few shots early on and went up 22–10 with six minutes remaining in the half. However, the Wolverines started shooting well from the perimeter, and the Vikes struggled to defend their fast-paced offensive play, conceding 30 points throughout the quarter. The Vikes remained in the lead by seven points at the end of the half, winning 41–38.

Both teams slowed down offensively in the third quarter, missing open shots and turning over the ball. The Wolverines outscored the Vikes 13–12, but the Vikes still held the advantage 53–51 going into the final quarter.

Guard Jaden Pierce fouled out in the fourth quarter following two technical fouls. Despite missing a key player, the Vikes were able to extend their lead to nine points. The Wolverines failed to respond, and the Vikes were able to earn a bounce-back win.

Guard Josh Weinberg led the team offensively, scoring 28 points and Dimitrov added 15 points, playing aggressive defense.

“We played well as a team, and got the job done,” Weinberg said. “I’m glad we were able to get the win on senior night.”

The Vikes next face the Richard Montgomery Rockets (16–4) Tuesday at 7:15 pm at home.