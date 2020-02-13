Three seniors lead indoor track to strong performance at regional championships
February 13, 2020
Last Wednesday, the indoor track team had a strong performance in the regional championships behind efforts from seniors Madeleine Blaisdell, Emmerson Weinberg, and Alicia Lauwers in the girl’s two-mile run. The three also finished seventh, ninth, and 10th in the mile run.
The three senior girls finished third, fourth, and seventh respectively in the two-mile event. Senior Isabella Bravo finished ninth in the 800 meters with a time of 2:35.52. In the 4×400 relay, seniors Leeza Landy, Saira Rathod, and Caroline Snyder, and freshman Maya Wiese finished eighth with a time of 4:33.48.
For the boys, senior Solomon Adeoti finished ninth in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.02 seconds and sophomore Jackson Megary finished ninth overall in the two-mile run with a time of 10:15.99.
Blaisdell, Weinberg, Margary, and the girls 4×800 relay qualified for the state championships on Tuesday, February 18th at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex at 4 pm.
