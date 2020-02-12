Boys basketball falls to Gaithersburg 64–58

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (10–9) was outlasted by the Gaithersburg Trojans (13–5) 64–58 Tuesday afternoon.

Both teams shot well in the first half, hitting mid-range shots and getting points in the paint. At the end of the quarter, the Vikes trailed 16–15.

The score remained close throughout the second quarter, with both the Vikes and the Trojans continuing to play fast-paced offense. Despite solid defense, the Vikes were unable to take the lead before the end of the half and trailed 32–29 going into the third quarter.

The Vikes took advantage of their height in the paint in the third quarter, with forward Mark Dimitrov and center Spencer Cavalry both getting to the rim and hitting shots. The Vikes were unable to slow down the Trojan’s offense, however, and were down 50–46 at the end of the quarter.

In the final quarter, both teams tightened up on defense. The Vikes struggled to make shots and were unable to tie it up, resulting in a six point loss.

Cavalry led the Vikes offensively, scoring 14 points and giving the Vikes a height advantage in the paint.

The team next faces the Watkins Mill Wolverines (6–9) Friday at 7:15 pm at home for senior night.