Bocce finishes undefeated season; overpowers Wheaton 2–0 to win counties

The Bocce team celebrates their county championship win, defeating Wheaton 2–0. Photo courtesy of the Whitman Sports Twitter.

Bocce competed in the County Championships Saturday, defeating the Wheaton Knights 2–0, capping off an undefeated season and ultimately winning counties.

In the first game, the Vikes won 7–2 after impressive frames from freshman Ben Blackman, junior Nikhil Niyogi and senior Mateo Gutierrez.

In game two, the Vikes started with energy, leading 7–0 with 20 minutes left in the game. In the final frame of the game, the Vikes led 8–4, winning the game and the match.

“Our team is huge but everyone still contributed to our win,” sophomore Felix Leonhardt said. “It was great to complete our undefeated season.”

The Vikes were proud of their undefeated season, attributing their success to coaches Supinski and Williams for their ability to manage such a large team and still allow everyone to play and become better, parents said.

Mateo Gutierrez is a perspective editor for the Black and White.