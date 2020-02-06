Boys basketball uses fourth quarter comeback to beat Northwood 70–57

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The boys basketball team (10–8) defeated the Northwood Gladiators (3–10) 70–57 Wednesday night.

The Vikes started off slow, struggling to hit their shots, but as the quarter progressed, the team was able to get points in the paint. However, the Gladiators hit three consecutive threes at the end of the quarter to take a 22–14 lead.

The team played stronger defense in the second quarter, shutting out the Gladiators for the first four minutes of the quarter. The team continued to get points in the paint, and by the end of the half, the Vikes led 37–35.

The Gladiators started making more shots and played better defense in the third quarter, allowing them to decrease the Vikes lead by eight points. The Vikes struggled with perimeter shooting and fell behind 55–45 going into the final quarter.

The Vikes stepped up their game in the fourth quarter, hitting threes and once again getting points in the paint. They played lock-down defense, limiting the Gladiators to just four points throughout the entire quarter, and clutched a 13-point victory.

Forward Mark Dimitrov led the Vikes offensively, scoring 18 points and leading the Vikes’ scoring run in the fourth quarter.

The team next faces the Gaithersburg Trojans (12–5) Tuesday at 5:30 pm at Gaithersburg High School.