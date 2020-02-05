Poms places fifth in annual county competition
February 5, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Poms competed in their annual county competition on Saturday and placed fifth out of eight teams.
The Vikes received a total score of 368 after losing 11 points of deductions for safety and time reasons. Sherwood, who placed first in the competition received a total score of 462, outperforming any other team by 49 points. Damascus, Quince Orchard and Blake followed, placing second, third and fourth, respectively.
Although the team was disappointed that they didn’t place, they were proud of their first season in division one and look forward to climbing the ladder in years to come.
“The judges in division one definitely put more stress on technique and precision and less on emotional appeal than those in division two,” junior Lisa Ota said. “It’s just something we will have to consider when making our future routines but we still want to stay true to ourselves and showcase our strengths.”
Poms performs one last time as a team at the Whitman Talent Show on March 19th, 20th and 21st.
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
I think writing for the newspaper is a cool way to learn a new form of writing, spend time with new friends, and make my mark on the school.
What's your favorite scent?
Cookies baking in the oven
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.