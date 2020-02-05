Poms places fifth in annual county competition

Poms spreads out into a kick line near the end of their six minute routine in their county competition. Photo courtesy of Julia Clayton.

Poms spreads out into a kick line near the end of their six minute routine in their county competition. Photo courtesy of Julia Clayton.

Poms competed in their annual county competition on Saturday and placed fifth out of eight teams.

The Vikes received a total score of 368 after losing 11 points of deductions for safety and time reasons. Sherwood, who placed first in the competition received a total score of 462, outperforming any other team by 49 points. Damascus, Quince Orchard and Blake followed, placing second, third and fourth, respectively.

Although the team was disappointed that they didn’t place, they were proud of their first season in division one and look forward to climbing the ladder in years to come.

“The judges in division one definitely put more stress on technique and precision and less on emotional appeal than those in division two,” junior Lisa Ota said. “It’s just something we will have to consider when making our future routines but we still want to stay true to ourselves and showcase our strengths.”

Poms performs one last time as a team at the Whitman Talent Show on March 19th, 20th and 21st.