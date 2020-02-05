Hockey outlasts QO 7–5 for first win of the season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The hockey team (1–13) defeated the Quince Orchard Cougars (5–6) 7–5 Friday night, earning their first win of the season.

The Vikes started off strong when forward Maurice Van Lowe scored 53 seconds into the game. The Cougars responded quickly scoring 17 seconds later to tie the game at one apiece. The Cougars took the lead with 13 minutes left in the period, but the Vikes tied the game up at two on a goal from forward Kyle Crichton.

In the second period, the Vikes took the lead with forward Drew Gray scoring, making the score 3–2.

In the third period, the Cougars tied the game up at three goals apiece one minute into the period. However, forward Luke Trainor scored on the power play to regain the lead and forward Zach Zeldow added to the lead with 14 minutes left in the game, increasing the Vikes advantage to 5–3. Forward Neil Abromowitz and defenseman Jack Bowers also scored goals for the Vikes, propelling the team to a 7–5 win over the Cougars and earn their first win of the season.

“We’re really excited and relieved to have won a game and we hope to win our next one,” forward Kushan Weerakoon said.

The Vikes next play the Richard Montgomery Rockets (5–7) Friday at 8:15 pm at the Cabin John Ice Rink.