Girls basketball loses to Paint Branch 63–56 despite strong start

The girls basketball team (7–10) fell to the Paint Branch Panthers (12–3) 63–56 Friday night.

The Vikes looked like the better team in the first quarter, playing strong defense and making shots from outside the perimeter. The Vikes entered the second quarter leading 16–9.

In the second quarter, the Panthers dominated the Vikes. The Panthers prowled and attacked the Vikes on every possession, outscoring the Vikes by 15. At halftime, the Vikes trailed 33–25.

The Vikes’ third quarter was a surge. They narrowed their deficit to five points, only down 43–38 at the end of the third quarter.

In a competitive fourth quarter, the Vikes scored 18 points. However, the Panthers outscored the Vikes in the quarter by two points, handing the Vikes their fourth straight loss.

The Vikes’ next game is against the Northwood Gladiators (5–5) Wednesday at 7:15 pm at Northwood High School.